Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather



  
Published June 30, 2023 05:33 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run on the streets of Chicago for the first time on Saturday. Nobody knows what to expect. Adding to the unknowns is a forecast with rain.

The last nine Xfinity Series races have been won by nine different drivers. Four of the next eight Xfinity races will be on street/road courses.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:21 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 12 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 4:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor John F. Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Southeast, at 5:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Roman Banks at 5:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (121 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 4:30 p.m. on USA ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on mrn.com . ... SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground - High of 77 degrees and a 64% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Inaugural event

STARTING LINEUP: Chicago lineup