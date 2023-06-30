Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run on the streets of Chicago for the first time on Saturday. Nobody knows what to expect. Adding to the unknowns is a forecast with rain.
The last nine Xfinity Series races have been won by nine different drivers. Four of the next eight Xfinity races will be on street/road courses.
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Chicago
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:21 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 12 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 4:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor John F. Hannah, senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Southeast, at 5:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Roman Banks at 5:02 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (121 miles) on the 2.2-mile street course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.
TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 4:30 p.m. on USA ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on mrn.com . ... SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: Weather Underground - High of 77 degrees and a 64% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Inaugural event
STARTING LINEUP: Chicago lineup