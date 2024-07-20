 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  
Published July 20, 2024 06:00 AM
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
July 18, 2024 12:46 PM
Kim Coon discusses the return of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what to expect for the debut of Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers are scheduled to qualify, while the Xfinity Series will race Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity series race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)