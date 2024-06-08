 Skip navigation
Top News

Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series

  
Published June 8, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Cup teams will qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s race on the 1.99-mile road course.

Sonoma Raceway Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS2)
  • 6 - 7 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS2, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)