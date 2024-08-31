 Skip navigation
Top News

Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Darlington Raceway

  
Published August 31, 2024 05:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams will be on track Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Southern 500.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and then race Saturday afternoon.

Details for Saturday at Darlington

Saturday weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Track Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, MRN)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps/200.8 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)