Sonoma Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

  
Published June 10, 2023 12:07 PM
Nate Ryan, Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider preview the NBC, USA and Peacock portion of the NASCAR schedule, featuring Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis and Daytona races before the playoffs start at Darlington in September.

SONOMA, Calif. -- Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson won the pole with an average speed of 91.393 mph around the 1.99-mile road course. Justin Allgaier joins Larson on the front row after a lap of 90.562 mph. Sheldon Creed (90.429 mph) qualified third. Aric Almirola (90.375) will start fourth. AJ Allmendinger (90.274) will start fifth.

MORE: Sonoma Xfinity starting lineup

MORE: Alpha Prime Racing’s road woes don’t keep team from competing

Larson is one of seven Cup drivers entered. The others are Almirola (starting fourth), Allmendinger (fifth), Ty Gibbs (seventh), Ross Chastain (15th), Daniel Suarez (17th) and Ty Dillon (32nd).

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.