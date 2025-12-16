How to watch DePaul vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight features an action-packed slate of men’s college basketball on Peacock. The excitement starts at 6:30 PM ET when Toledo takes on No. 9 Michigan State. At 7:00 PM, the DePaul Blue Demons go head-to-head with the St. John’s Red Storm. The action continues at 8:00 PM with Valparaiso vs Northwestern, followed by Butler vs UConn at 8:30 PM.

See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.



Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991 No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan remained locked in place atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday while No. 15 Nebraska jumped to its highest Top 25 ranking in nearly 35 years.

DePaul:

The Blue Demons enter tonight’s game on a three-game win streak, following their 61-58 victory over Wichita State last Saturday. It was the second straight game where DePaul held its opponent to under 60 points.

Senior guard CJ Gunn led the Blue Demons with 18 points, while senior forward NJ Benson added 12. Redshirt junior guard RJ Smith scored 10.

St. John’s:

St. John’s is coming off a dominant 91-64 win over the Iona Gaels last Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Six players scored in double figures, including senior guard Oziyah Sellers, who set the tone with a team-high 19 points. Sophomore guard Ian Jackson added 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Senior forward Zuby Ejiofor delivered another standout performance, finishing with 10 rebounds and 8 blocks. He became just the second player since the start of the 2014-15 season to record eight or more blocks in back-to-back games.

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 16

Tonight, Tuesday, December 16 Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY

Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY Time: 7:00 PM ET

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Toledo vs Michigan State - 6:30 PM

- 6:30 PM Valparaiso vs Northwestern - 8:00 PM

- 8:00 PM Butler vs UConn - 8:30 PM

