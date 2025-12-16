 Skip navigation
How to watch Butler vs UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published December 16, 2025 10:56 AM

Don’t miss tonight’s action-packed slate of men’s college basketball matchups on Peacock. The excitement starts at 6:30 PM ET when Toledo takes on No. 9 Michigan State. At 7:00 PM, the DePaul Blue Demons go head-to-head with the St. John’s Red Storm. The action continues at 8:00 PM with Valparaiso vs Northwestern, followed by Butler vs No. 5 UConn at 8:30 PM.

See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Michigan
Butler:

The Bulldogs (8-2) defeated the Providence Friars 113-110 in double overtime last Saturday afternoon. Graduate forward Michael Ajayi earned his eighth double-double of the season, scoring a team-high 28 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard Finley Bizjack added 26 points, while sophomore guard Evan Haywood finished with a career-high 18 points and had 4 assists.

UConn:

The Huskies (10-1) earned their sixth straight win, defeating the Texas Longhorns 71-63 last Friday. Four players scored in double-figures: redshirt senior forward Alex Karaben (18 points, 4 rebounds), senior center Tarris Reed Jr. (12 points, 6 rebounds), freshman guard Braylon Mullins (10 points, 4 rebounds), and junior forward Jaylin Stewart (10 points).

How to watch Butler vs No. 5 UConn:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 16
  • Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

  • Toledo vs No. 9 Michigan State - 6:30 PM
  • DePaul vs No. 22 St. John’s - 7:00 PM
  • Valparaiso vs Northwestern - 8:00 PM
  • Butler vs No. 5 UConn - 8:30 PM

