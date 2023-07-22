Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more

The push for the playoffs continues Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Green flag is at 2:50 p.m. ET. Coverage is on USA Network.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won seven of the past 10 races at the 2.5-mile track. Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the past three.

Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell hold the final two playoff spots. They are separated by one point with six races remaining in the regular season.

Daniel Suarez is one point below the cutline. AJ Allmendinger is 20 points below the cutline. Ty Gibbs is 41 points below. Alex Bowman is 42 points below.

Details for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Caleb Mendiburu and the HighPoint Family will give the command to start engines at 2:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:50 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:45 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:05 p.m. ... Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Nick Terry will give the invocation at 2:31 p.m. ... USAF Band of the Northeast, Tech Sergeant Amy Aquilera & Staff Sergeant Jonathan DeLise will perform the national anthem at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) on the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 95.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for 3:20 p.m. on Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and can heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second after combining to lead 84 of the 160 laps. NASCAR officials disqualified them both after post-race inspection. Chase Elliott became the winner after originally crossing the finish line third. Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

