Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

The push for the playoffs continues with a trip to Richmond Raceway. Green flag is at 3:16 p.m. ET. Coverage is on USA Network.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at the .75-mile Virginia track. Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the last five races at Richmond. Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the last 10.

Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell hold the final two playoff spots. They are separated by 10 points with five races remaining in the regular season.

AJ Allmendinger is 17 points below the cutline. Daniel Suarez is 23 points below while Ty Gibbs is 28 points below. Alex Bowman is 46 points below.

Details for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Monty Self will give the invocation at 3:01 p.m. ... United States Army Training and Doctrine Band Brass Quintet will perform the national anthem at 3:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and can heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. High of 85 degrees and a 21% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman started from the pole and led eight laps. Teammate William Byron won stage 1 and then Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin won stage 2. A caution with 30 laps to go sent the leaders down pit road for fresh tires. Kyle Larson took the lead off pit road and held off multiple challengers on the final two restarts to score his first win of the season.

