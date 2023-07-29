 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
oly_sww800f_worlds_final_230729.jpg
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_sbk_czechrepublic_230729.jpg
Highlights: Rea wins Race 1 in Czech Republic
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
oly_sww800f_worlds_final_230729.jpg
Katie Ledecky breaks tie with Michael Phelps for swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_sbk_czechrepublic_230729.jpg
Highlights: Rea wins Race 1 in Czech Republic
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird3ehl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_final_230729_1920x1080.jpg
Australia sets record in 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

  
Published July 29, 2023 12:00 PM

The push for the playoffs continues with a trip to Richmond Raceway. Green flag is at 3:16 p.m. ET. Coverage is on USA Network.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner at the .75-mile Virginia track. Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the last five races at Richmond. Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the last 10.

Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell hold the final two playoff spots. They are separated by 10 points with five races remaining in the regular season.

AJ Allmendinger is 17 points below the cutline. Daniel Suarez is 23 points below while Ty Gibbs is 28 points below. Alex Bowman is 46 points below.

Details for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain Monty Self will give the invocation at 3:01 p.m. ... United States Army Training and Doctrine Band Brass Quintet will perform the national anthem at 3:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and can heard at mrn.com. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. High of 85 degrees and a 21% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman started from the pole and led eight laps. Teammate William Byron won stage 1 and then Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin won stage 2. A caution with 30 laps to go sent the leaders down pit road for fresh tires. Kyle Larson took the lead off pit road and held off multiple challengers on the final two restarts to score his first win of the season.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono


Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023


NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Richmond


NASCAR officials to talk to multiple drivers after Pocono incidents