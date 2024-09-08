 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Tight start in Detroit, Rams and Lions tied 3-3 on Sunday Night Football
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jannik Sinner sweeps Taylor Fritz to win U.S. Open, extend U.S. men’s drought

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriowatt_240908.jpg
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
nbc_fnia_floriomixon_240908.jpg
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
nbc_fnia_floriotyreekhill_240908.jpg
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Tight start in Detroit, Rams and Lions tied 3-3 on Sunday Night Football
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Getting through Atlanta was something to celebrate for some playoff drivers
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jannik Sinner sweeps Taylor Fritz to win U.S. Open, extend U.S. men’s drought

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriowatt_240908.jpg
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
nbc_fnia_floriomixon_240908.jpg
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
nbc_fnia_floriotyreekhill_240908.jpg
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Three Toyota playoff cars to start at rear at Atlanta

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:36 PM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Three Joe Gibbs Racing cars will start at the rear of the field in today’s Cup playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway after suffering similar mechanical issues.

The cars of Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs each had plug wire issues that needed to be replaced.

All three cars will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments for today’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Qualifying
Storylines ahead of NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Atlanta
Tyler Reddick’s journey to the regular season championship with 23XI Racing got an early start.

James Small, crew chief for Truex, told NBC Sports that they had similar issues to what was found in Hamlin’s car after he qualified last in the 38-car field Saturday. Small said the issues in Truex’s car were not as severe as the plug wire issue with Hamlin’s car but they were changed as a precaution.

Small said Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car did not have those issues. Bell will start 26th.

Truex was to have started 22nd. Gibbs was to have started 20th.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Friday 5: Unknowns in first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs make it ‘scariest’ in years
The first round has races at Atlanta, Watkins Glen and Bristol.