Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tyler Reddick kicked off the weekend by winning the first Duel race and locking up a spot on the second row for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Reddick, who started 19th, was pushing leader Kyle Larson on the final lap of the race. Reddick saw an opening and dove to the inside line in front of Chase Elliott. Reddick held on to the lead until the checkered flag to score the win and 10 points.

Alex Bowman finished third while rookie Carson Hocevar finished fourth. Erik Jones rounded out the top five. Larson fell back to ninth after going three-wide with Bowman and Elliott.

Jimmie Johnson, who was involved in a multi-car crash with 10 laps remaining, locked into Sunday’s Daytona 500 by finishing ahead of the other two open cars controlled by JJ Yeley and Anthony Alfredo.

“I’ve never been in a position like this before,” Johnson told Fox Sports’ Jamie Little. “And I have such a greater appreciation for everyone before me that’s tried to race their way in.”

The race-changing crash took place when the field went four-wide, which created an accordion effect. An off-center push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun Daniel Hemric into the outside wall.

Hemric rebounded and collected Stenhouse, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson. The crash ended the night for Hemric and Stenhouse. Johnson and Dillon were able to continue with the race after making stops on pit road.

Johnson lined up behind Yeley on the final restart and spent the closing laps trying to pass the NY Racing Team driver. The seven-time Cup champion was unable to accomplish this before taking the white flag. It appeared that he would miss out on qualifying for the Daytona 500.

The situation changed for Johnson as the field headed to the checkered flag. Ross Chastain checked up, which forced Yeley to move to the outside to avoid a collision. Johnson remained on the gas and took the spot vacated by Yeley. Johnson went on to finish 12th while Yeley fell to 16th.

The moment @JimmieJohnson passed JJ Yeley to make the #Daytona500 field!



🎥: NASCAR pic.twitter.com/B1ey3pbLPR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 16, 2024

“I knew the first half of the race was going too easy,” Johnson said. “I knew there’d be a challenge thrown at us. And we got it just in time. So hats off to JJ Yeley, put up a heck of a fight, had a very competitive car. We were just right spot at the right time when the checkered flag fell.”

Alfredo, who locked into the Daytona 500 during Wednesday’s qualifying session, started 11th in Thursday’s first Duel race. He dropped to the rear of the field early in the race while keeping his car clean but fell two laps down after receiving a speeding penalty on pit road. Alfredo finished 19th.

