Watkins Glen weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Truck, Xfinity and ARCA

  
Published August 7, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR will bring its top four national series to Watkins Glen International this weekend for the final natural terrain road course event of the season.

The ARCA and Truck series will race Friday at the 2.45-mile track, followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.

The 2024 race winners at Watkins Glen in each series were Chris Buescher (Cup), Connor Zilisch (Xfinity) and Zilisch (ARCA). Last season, the race weekend was held a month later during the first round of the Cup playoffs.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208
Here’s which Cup drivers also will compete in the Xfinity or Truck race at Watkins Glen
Multiple Cup drivers will do double duty this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Friday will mark the first Truck race at Watkins Glen since Aug. 7, 2021.

There will be plenty of crossover this weekend with four Cup drivers in the Truck race and four Cup drivers in the Xfinity race.

Zilisch will be racing in all three series.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Watkins Glen weekend
Shane van Gisbergen goes for his fourth consecutive road course win, while Chase Elliott seeks to tie Tony Stewart for second place in all-time road course wins in Cup.

Watkins Glen International weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 8

Garage open

  • 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10 - 10:45 a.m. — ARCA practice
  • 11 - 11:20 a.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 11:35 a.m. — 12:25 p.m. — Truck practice, FS2
  • 12:40 - 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying, FS2
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 p.m. — Truck race (72 laps, 176.4 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Aug. 9

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 - 10:20 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:10 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 10

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup race (90 laps, 220.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the ARCA race. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Sunny with afternoon clouds and a high of 88 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 90 degrees with a 2% chance for rain at the start of the Cup race.