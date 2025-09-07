What drivers said at Gateway after Cup win by Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin — winner: “Yeah, it’s so big for everyone at Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing. The Toyota was just great there at the end. And so happy to get this victory and my dad’s not feeling well at home. So just shoutout to him, the whole family’s here, so fantastic day and it couldn’t be better. ... Just step up. I mean, all I can do is just keep being a student of the game, keep trying to get better, and every week is a chance to get a little better. I just told (Bill Murray) him to talk to the guys behind me and make sure they stay behind me the rest of the race. So we made that happen. Man, it’s just a great victory. Love that Denny Time flag. You all can boo me, but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it.”

Chase Briscoe — second: “I would say that our strength was our speed. We had a really, really good, just fast for a shop’s Toyota. Our weakness was just the sloppiness, right? Whether it was me behind the wheel or obviously pit road, I don’t know what the left rear issue was. But yeah, great recovery. You know, James did an amazing job of just doing something different to kind of get us up there and would have loved to obviously battle up there and potentially try to beat everybody’s favorite driver for Toyota’s 200th win, but yeah, just was at a tire deficit there. I thought our car for having a tire deficit and everything else, it showed us how good it was. So yeah, just thankful again to Coach and Toyota and everybody at Bass Pro Shops. This thing is a dream to drive. A year ago, you would have told me I would have been disappointed with second. I would have told you, you’re crazy. Just today and how much speed we’ve had kind of week in week out has been a lot of fun.

Yeah, I feel like we can go there and win You know, it’s a great track for me typically in the past and was really strong for us honestly earlier this year. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it. Darlington is the only track that I can think of we’ve actually went as a team for the second time and Bristol will be the second time we get to do that. So hopefully we can back it up.”

Ryan Blaney — fourth: “I just wanted to know what I did to deserve it. He just said he made a mistake, you know, and that’s fine, make mistakes, but at the end the day I still got turned. He came from all the way on the bottom of the racetrack and hit me in the left rear. I know he most likely didn’t mean to do it, but it happened anyway. And so that’s just one I got to remember. And but I was happy we bounced back like after getting turned around and did a good job of kind of timing out where we need to be and having a good enough car to get back to Ford. So probably the effort hours and pens well forward for a good day and a good recovery and go on to Bristol next week. I think just go have a decent race, you know. I think Bristol has been a place where we’ve gotten better as the last like two or three races there. I feel like we’ve gotten a little bit better there. So just try to keep improving that racetrack a little by little and just just go have a solid night.”

Kyle Larson — 12th: “I just told him I messed up. I wasn’t meaning obviously to go in there and hit him. The lap before I had got in there and got inside of him, slid up, got to his door, got him tight, got to where I could race him down the frontstretch. I was just trying to do that again. I was a little further back into (Turn 3) than I was the lap before. Just misjudged the point of where I wasn’t going to get next to him and tuck in. I just clipped him. Yeah, all on me. But wasn’t intentional at all. I hope he understands that. Obviously I hurt his day where he could have gained more points. But yeah, all in all, I mean, outside of that, it was a great race for us. We had a great, great car. Just a restart when the 23 wasn’t able to get going, I think it messed our strategy up and whatnot after that. That was unfortunate. Yeah, proud of my team. Just a phenomenal race car. A place we struggle at. A style of track we struggle at. Looking forward to going to New Hampshire with this package, trying to build off of it. Just keep trying to do a good job in the Playoffs and hopefully get to Phoenix and have a chance to race for a championship. It would be great to have a day (at Bristol) like the last two times there where we lead a bunch of laps and win the race. You can never expect that. Everybody is always getting better. We have to try to go up there and execute like we did at Saturday, here this weekend, last weekend, qualify up front. You just hope the race will play out better in our favor. We can just build on it.”

Josh Berry — 36th: “Obviously, it was a chaotic restart back there and checked up a little bit to try to stop Joey (Logano) and (Zane Smith), and (Chase Elliott) got a run and kind of slid in there and got loose and slid up into us. Chase and that team have done a lot for me, and I really doubt that was on purpose. Just wrong place, wrong time for us again. Obviously, it’s unfortunate. We’ll just go to Bristol and try to do the best we can and put ourselves in position to race for a win, and that’s really all we can do at this point.”

