Winners, losers after New Hampshire Cup race

  
Published June 24, 2024 07:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire:

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — He wins the Cup race a day after winning the Xfinity race. His two victories make it easier for car owner Joe Gibbs to forgive him for letting it out ahead of Tuesday’s announcement who will take over the No. 19 ride next year with Martin Truex Jr. not running full-time beyond this season.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell’s victory marked the 13th consecutive race at New Hampshire that JGR has had a car finish first or second in the Cup race.

Chase Briscoe — He was 23rd when rain stopped the race. He went on to finish a season-best second, saying the “rain saved us.” Briscoe is now 25 points below the playoff cutline with eight races left in the regular season.

Josh Berry — He tied his season-best finish by placing third. He also benefitted from the race resuming. He was 20th when rain stopped the race.
LOSERS

Bubba Wallace — He was collected in the crash triggered by Noah Gragson. Wallace finished 34th and fell out of a playoff spot. He’s now 13 points below the cutline.

Justin Haley — He was fifth when the race was halted by rain. After the race resumed his car was damaged by contact with Michael McDowell and finished 29th.

Kyle Busch — He was lapped early and was involved in three accidents before his race ended with a 35th-place finish. Busch has finished 35th or worse in three of the last four races.

Hendrick Motorsports — The organization last won at New Hampshire in July 2012. That’s 18 races in a row at the 1.058-mile track that Hendrick has not won. Other than Kyle Larson finishing fourth Sunday, no Hendrick car placed in the top 15. Alex Bowman finished last after an engine failure.

