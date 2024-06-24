Winners, losers after New Hampshire Cup race

A look at the winners and losers after Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire:

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — He wins the Cup race a day after winning the Xfinity race. His two victories make it easier for car owner Joe Gibbs to forgive him for letting it out ahead of Tuesday’s announcement who will take over the No. 19 ride next year with Martin Truex Jr. not running full-time beyond this season.

What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year? Christopher Bell spoke to the media Friday and let it slip who is expected to drive the No. 19 next year.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Christopher Bell’s victory marked the 13th consecutive race at New Hampshire that JGR has had a car finish first or second in the Cup race.

Chase Briscoe — He was 23rd when rain stopped the race. He went on to finish a season-best second, saying the “rain saved us.” Briscoe is now 25 points below the playoff cutline with eight races left in the regular season.

Josh Berry — He tied his season-best finish by placing third. He also benefitted from the race resuming. He was 20th when rain stopped the race.

Berry recaps OT restart after third-place finish Josh Berry says he debated back and forth on what lane to take on the final overtime restart at New Hampshire and shares his confidence level on wet weather tires after a third-place finish.

LOSERS

Bubba Wallace — He was collected in the crash triggered by Noah Gragson. Wallace finished 34th and fell out of a playoff spot. He’s now 13 points below the cutline.

Justin Haley — He was fifth when the race was halted by rain. After the race resumed his car was damaged by contact with Michael McDowell and finished 29th.

Kyle Busch — He was lapped early and was involved in three accidents before his race ended with a 35th-place finish. Busch has finished 35th or worse in three of the last four races.

Hendrick Motorsports — The organization last won at New Hampshire in July 2012. That’s 18 races in a row at the 1.058-mile track that Hendrick has not won. Other than Kyle Larson finishing fourth Sunday, no Hendrick car placed in the top 15. Alex Bowman finished last after an engine failure.