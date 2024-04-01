Winners, losers after Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Richmond Raceway.

WINNERS

NASCAR fans — NASCAR has continually pushed to find ways to start races sooner after it rains. Sunday, NASCAR put cars on track with wet weather tires. The start of the race was delayed only a few minutes — a much shorter delay than if the sport didn’t have the wet weather tires. That’s a significant step forward.

Denny Hamlin — He scored his second win in the last three races. Add his victory at the Clash and he’s celebrated three wins this season. Hamlin is collecting trophies at a fast pace.

Joey Logano — It has been a tough start to the season for the two-time Cup champion but things are starting to turn around. He followed his 11th-place finish last week at COTA by placing second at Richmond.

Martin Truex Jr. — His fourth-place finish was bittersweet after he was in position to win the race before a caution sent the race into overtime. Still, he’s scored five top 10s in a row and remains the points leader.

Chase Elliott — He finished a season-best fifth, giving him two top 10s in the last three weeks.

Josh Berry — He had his best run of the season and finished a season-best 11th. He spent 90% of the race in the top 15 despite starting 30th.

LOSERS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His 33rd-place finish is his third consecutive result of 28th or worse.

Harrison Burton — He finished 34th at Richmond, marking the fifth time in seven races he’s placed 30th or worse.

Zane Smith — He place 35th, marking the fifth time in seven races he’s finished 29th or worse.

