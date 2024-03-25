Winners, losers after Sunday’s Cup race at COTA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects: March 25
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Spencer Dinwiddie flourishes in spot start
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesweet16openinglines_240324.jpg
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects: March 25
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Spencer Dinwiddie flourishes in spot start
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesweet16openinglines_240324.jpg
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winners, losers after Sunday’s Cup race at COTA

  
Published March 25, 2024 07:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

WINNERS

William Byron — The Daytona 500 winner earned his second victory of the season. This marks the third consecutive year he has been the first driver to win two races in a season. Byron also has 10 wins in the Next Gen car, the most since the car debuted at the start of the 2022 season.

Christopher Bell — His runner-up result is his fourth top-10 of the season.

Ty Gibbs — His third-place finish is his fifth top 10 in a row. That’s a career-best mark in Cup for him and the best active streak in the series. He’s moved to second in the season standings. He trails points leader Martin Truex Jr. by five points.

Alex Bowman — His fourth-place finish is his third top five of the year.

Kyle Busch — His ninth-place finish (despite a spin) snapped a three-race streak of finishing outside the top 20.

AUTO: MAR 24 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
What drivers said after William Byron won at COTA
NASCAR’s Cup Series saw its first repeat winner of 2024.

LOSERS

Michael McDowell — Finished last after the power steering failed during the race. It is the second time in six races he’s finished 35th or worse this year.

Noah Gragson — He placed 35th, marking the third time in six races this year he has finished 34th or worse. In the other three races? He’s placed 12th or better.

Harrison Burton — His 31st-place result is the fifth time in six races this year that he’s finished 27th or worse.