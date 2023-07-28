Xfinity races to air on CW Network starting in 2025

NASCAR announced Friday that The CW Network will be the exclusive home for Xfinity Series broadcasts beginning in 2025.

NBC/USA Network and Fox/FS1 currently carry Xfinity races and will do so through the 2024 seasons. Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

NASCAR announced that The CW will air all 33 Xfinity races a season, along with practice and qualifying each weekend. It marks the first time in series history that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional content will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.

All Xfinity Series races and ancillary content, beginning in 2025, will be produced by NASCAR Productions in collaboration with The CW Network.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW, in a statement. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans.

“The CW has quickly become a destination for sports, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins our growing slate of sports programming, including Inside The NFL, ACC college football and basketball, LIV Golf, and the motorsports documentary series “100 Days to Indy.’ Beginning in 2025, The CW will have 48 weekends per year of live sports programming. With ubiquitous distribution across one of the nation’s five major broadcast networks, NASCAR Xfinity Series races on The CW will deliver more access for fans and far more revenue opportunities for The CW and its affiliates.”

Brian Herbst, Senior Vice President, Media and Productions for NASCAR said in a statement: “CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them. With more than one million viewers tuning in each week to see NASCAR’s future stars battle some of its biggest names at our most legendary tracks, NASCAR Xfinity Series consistently delivers the moments that excite current fans and create new fans of our great sport.”

