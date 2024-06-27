Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Akshay Bhatia (64) leads Rocket Mortgage with def. champ Rickie Fowler two back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack
Anthony DeCicco
,
Anthony DeCicco
,
Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Akshay Bhatia (64) leads Rocket Mortgage with def. champ Rickie Fowler two back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack
Anthony DeCicco
,
Anthony DeCicco
,
Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Alex Ducas
AD
Alex
Ducas
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2024 NBA Draft round 1 takeaways: Best team fits, analysis including Dalton Knecht to Lakers
Stephon Castle next to Victor Wembanyama is a huge win for San Antonio.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Alex Ducas
OKC
Shooting Guard
Report: OKC signs Alex Ducas to two-way contract
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges
Thunder GM Presti: Josh Giddey didn’t want to go to bench, asked for trade
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Best Bets: Finding Value in the East and West for the 2024-25 Season
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Bulls reportedly agree to trade Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray headline stacked Canadian training camp roster for Paris Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Close Ad