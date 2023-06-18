 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at UCLA
UCLA beats No. 9 Nebraska, cruising 72-52 to snap the Cornhuskers’ 3-game streak
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
Arizona State beats No. 14 Kansas 70-60 in Hurley’s potential home finale
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54

Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at UCLA
UCLA beats No. 9 Nebraska, cruising 72-52 to snap the Cornhuskers’ 3-game streak
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
Arizona State beats No. 14 Kansas 70-60 in Hurley’s potential home finale
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54

nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jayson
Kent

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Neemias Queta continues to exceed expectations
While expected to compete for rotation minutes before the season began, few thought the Celtics center could be this reliable in fantasy basketball.
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
How fair are the Henderson-Rose comparisons?
Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia offers $1 million prize for All-Star Dunk, 3-Point contests. Except he probably can’t.
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers