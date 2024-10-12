 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Stanford
What college football games are on today: Week 7 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity
MLB: NLDS Game 5- Dodgers v Padres
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241011.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Stanford
What college football games are on today: Week 7 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity
MLB: NLDS Game 5- Dodgers v Padres
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241011.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBANew Orleans PelicansJosh Oduro

Josh
Oduro

Tropicana Field
Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region
Tropicana Field saw its roof ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton as the deadly storm barreled across much of Florida.
NBA trades preview: Ten players most likely to be traded during 2024-25 season including Ingram, Kuzma
Pelicans forward Trey Murphy suffers right hamstring strain, out at least three weeks
Pelicans reportedly lock up Jose Alvarado with two-year, $9 million extension
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson: ‘Im out for straight vengeance’ this season’