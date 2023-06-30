 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

NBACharlotte HornetsJT Thor

JT
Thor

nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?