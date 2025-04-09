Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score, updates, highlights, news, analysis for Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas

It was a trade so stunning, so out of the blue, that when the alert first popped up nearly everyone in the NBA thought ESPN’s Shams Charania’s phone had been hacked. This couldn’t be real life, right?

It was real. Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that shook the league, set the Lakers up to contend this season and for the foreseeable future, and angered the Mavericks fan base to the point some fans held a mock funeral — complete with a casket — outside the arena.

Wednesday night, Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time in a Lakers uniform, where he will feel the love from fans who missed him. What follows is everything you need to know about the game, including score updates and analysis as it happens.