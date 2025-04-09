 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score, updates, highlights, news, analysis for Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas

It’s the first time Doncic has returned to Dallas in a Lakers uniform.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Lakers' Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas
April 8, 2025 11:21 AM
Dan Patrick &amp; Co. explore how Mavericks fans will embrace Luka Doncic in his first game in Dallas since the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Lakers in February.

It was a trade so stunning, so out of the blue, that when the alert first popped up nearly everyone in the NBA thought ESPN’s Shams Charania’s phone had been hacked. This couldn’t be real life, right?

It was real. Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that shook the league, set the Lakers up to contend this season and for the foreseeable future, and angered the Mavericks fan base to the point some fans held a mock funeral — complete with a casket — outside the arena.

Wednesday night, Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time in a Lakers uniform, where he will feel the love from fans who missed him. What follows is everything you need to know about the game, including score updates and analysis as it happens.

Updates
Remembering the shocking Doncic trade
By
Kurt Helin
  

Nobody in their right mind trades a 25-year-old top-five player in the world who led your team to the NBA Finals less than 12 months before.

Dallas GM Nico Harrison did. He talked about conditioning and culture fits, but the more team governor Patrick Dumont spoke, the more it became clear this was about the money — Doncic was lined up this summer to sign a five-year, $346 million contract extension, the largest deal in NBA history. The Mavericks didn’t want to pay it.

So the Mavericks went looking for a trade — but basically only went looking with the Lakers (there were some preliminary talks with Minnesota about Anthony Edwards, but the Timberwolves were interested). Here are the trade details:

• Lakers receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
• Mavericks receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
• Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

Davis strained his adductor (groin) in his first game with the Mavericks and had to sit out for six weeks. With that, and especially after Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, Dallas slid down the standings. Meanwhile, Doncic is looking more and more like himself and the Lakers have gone 17-12 in games he has played, and each game they look more like a legitimate threat to win the West.
Thank you T-shirts passed out to fans
By
Kurt Helin
  

Tonight’s fan giveaway at the American Airlines Center are T-shirts that say “thank you for everything” in Doncic’s native Slovenian.

That’s not going to heal the bad blood with fans, and it doesn’t have his name on it, but it’s something.
How to watch Doncic’s return
By
Kurt Helin
  

Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas starts at 7:30 Eastern from the American Airlines Center and can be seen on ESPN or streamed on ESPN+ and YouTube TV.