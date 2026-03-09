76ers Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two games with sprained pinkie, more tests to come

Tyrese Maxey has played in 61 games this season — Joel Embiid and Paul George combined have played 60. Maxey has become the All-Star starter and star of the 76ers. Which is why this may be the little finger but it’s big news.

Maxey will miss both ends of the 76ers back-to-back Monday (Cleveland) and Tuesday (Memphis) because of a sprained pinkie finger on his right hand, the team announced. Here is the statement from the 76ers.

“Tyrese Maxey suffered a sprain of the right fifth finger. He will undergo additional testing and consultation in the coming days to determine a treatment plan. He is OUT for the next two games and further updates will be provided after the back-to-back.”

While not good news, it’s better than how bad it looked when the injury happened. The injury happened with 16.2 seconds left in the 76ers’ Saturday night loss to the Hawks. Maxey collided with teammate Adem Bona and instantly grabbed his right hand in pain, then immediately left the game.

Maxey sprained the same finger last season and, while he returned, he struggled with his shot after that (the team shut him down early in what was a tanking season).

This season, Maxey was voted an All-Star starter by the fans, and with good reason: He is averaging 29 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from 3-point range. He has been the one consistent player for Philadelphia this season and the team gets outscored by 4.6 points per 100 possessions when he is off the court.

Which is a concern for a 76ers team that sits as the No. 8 seed in the East, but needs wins with only three games separating No. 6 (and avoiding the play-in) from No. 10 (red-hot Charlotte, with Atlanta at No. 9).

Philadelphia also will be without Embiid (oblique strain) and George (suspension) for the back-to-back to start the week. The 76ers can only hope Maxey doesn’t miss more time than that. The good news is that it appears guard VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) may be able to return for the back-to-back.