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Agent Rich Paul on speculation about LeBron’s next team: ‘There’s no truth to any of it’

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:25 AM

“When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know. I have no idea. Just want to, just wanna live. That’s all.”

That is all LeBron James has said about retirement. It’s not a topic open for discussion with him. However, his strong play of late — he had a triple-double this past week against Washington — and the Lakers’ strong play down the stretch has only strengthened the belief in league circles that the 41-year-old NBA icon will play at least one more season. It also has fueled speculation about where he would play: Cleveland? Golden State? New York? Back with the Lakers?

How much of that speculation should we believe? None of it, LeBron’s agent and long-time friend Rich Paul said on his Game Over podcast:

“There’s no truth to any of it. First of all, I don’t know what’s happening. He don’t know either. We don’t even talk about it…

“Just enjoy the moment. The man is playing minutes with his son. Meaningful minutes. The Lakers are 12-1 and playing well. Why are you talking about some stuff for next year? I get you have to talk about it, but it’s like, oh my god, nobody knows! I don’t care what article is written, I don’t care what tweet is out there, nobody knows anything.”

It’s a good effort by Paul — and I don’t doubt him for a second. I am sure he and LeBron have not talked about this directly.

It also will not end the speculation.

Two quick thoughts about LeBron’s future (and we’re betting on him returning to play one more season and have a grand farewell tour).

First, the playoffs will have a lot to say about LeBron’s market (and the same is true of any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market). Good teams are going to be eliminated early this postseason and rethink their strategy. How hard Cleveland comes for LeBron would be very different if they are again eliminated in the second round, versus making the East Finals or the NBA Finals. Or, look at it this way, of the top six in the West (the Thunder, Spurs, Lakers, Nuggets, Rockets and Timberwolves), two of those teams will be eliminated in the first round. Teams such as Houston in the West or New York in the East could have very different offseasons depending on how the playoffs play out.

Second, any discussion about LeBron’s future has to hinge on one question: How big a pay cut is he willing to take? How little money is he willing to pay for?

LeBron opted into the final year of his contract at $52.6 million this season — a big pay cut is coming. Even if he returns to the Lakers, who have his Bird Rights and can pay him whatever, he is going to have to take a steep pay reduction. Will he demand at least $30 million (which would force a sign-and-trade to a new contending team)? Would he take the mid-level exception for $15 million? Would he play for the minimum, or closer to it, to get to a destination he wants? LeBron’s salary demands will help shape what teams might target him this summer.

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