Basketball world reacts to Chennedy Carter’s off-ball foul of Caitlin Clark

  
Published June 2, 2024 11:31 AM
WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 01: Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) is whistled for a flagrant foul for knocking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) to the ground on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indiana Fever picked up their second win of the season — their first at home and a win in their first Commissioner’s Cup game — edging the Chicago Sky 71-70 on Saturday behind 18 points from Kelsey Mitchell and 17 from NaLyssa Smith.

However, after the game, all the talk focused on Chennedy Carter’s off-ball foul of Caitlin Clark.

Asked about it after the game, Carter refused to talk about it.

This led to a lot of reactions, both from within and outside the WNBA. Here is a sampling.

• Clark’s postgame reaction: “Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that. But it’s just like, respond, calm down and let your play do the talking. It is what it is. It’s a physical game, go make the free throw and then execute on offense. Feel like that’s what we did.”

• Clark made the free throw on the foul in what ended up being a one-point game.

• Chicago rookie and long-time Clark rival Angel Reese got some criticism for standing up and cheering the play on the Sky sidelines.

• For a lot of fans — especially Clark/Fever fans — this was seen as the latest in a long line of overly physical play Clark has had to deal with this season.

• Fever coach Christi Sides seemed to agree with those fans in er reaction on social media to the play.

• Draymond Green also took to social media and said Indiana needs to go get an enforcer.

• Jake Paul weighed in as well.

• A lot of commentators want to see this as an example of the physicality and treatment Clark has gotten since coming in the league. However, anyone who has watched the WNBA knows Carter plays a physical game and isn’t afraid to mix it up — this is not a one-off situation for her. This is a physical player doing what she’s done before, and that includes making a bad decision about when to mix it up. It was an uncalled for foul (and I would have said a Flagrant), but it’s not something where Carter was way out of character.

• Clark reacted to the physicality she has seen this way: “I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get in your head and know it’s coming. I think at this point, I know I’m gonna take a couple hard shots a game, and that’s what it is. I’m trying not to let it bother me, and just stay in the game and stay in what’s important.”