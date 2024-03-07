Betting NBA: Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets

“That was one of the more shocking results of the entire season particularly if you watched the game…How is this happening? What is going on? No Donovan Mitchell. It was very, very tough to rationalize how that ultimately went down. Evan Mobley leaves in with an injury. It was all kinds of messed up.”

Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) on Boston’s loss to a banged-up Cavaliers’ squad in Cleveland Tuesday night.

Looking to bounce back from that more than surprising loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics bring the NBA’s best record to Denver for a tilt against the defending champion Nuggets.

Boston (-105) @ Denver (-115) | Spread: Nuggets -1.5 | O/U: 221

Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) broke down this matchup.

“A lot of people are going to be looking at this game framing it as a preview of the NBA Finals because right now…the writing’s on the wall: The East is the Celtics to lose. They can lose it obviously as they’ve proven multiple times…but I still think they are head and shoulders huge margin over the next best team at least.”

Dinsick acknowledges the Nuggets are currently playing their best basketball of the season.

“People are starting to really kind of come around on them as the class of the West. Before the All-Star Break, they were scuffling…Malone (Head Coach Michael Malone) did a pretty decent job I think of getting his team motivated and really called them to task to say, ‘Hey, we need to play good basketball in the month of March and really set ourselves up for home court advantage in the West which is going to be massive’. Ultimately, they’ve done that.”

No surprise that Nikola Jokic has led this surge for the Nuggets.

“It’s been a really, really impressive couple of weeks here from Nicola Jokic. He is basically running away with the MVP at this point. I’m going to take a big old L on some of the bets that I made in and around the All-Star Break on SGA,” said Dinsick.

He and Vaughn Dalzell dove into the matchup during today’s episode of Bet the EDGE. Dinsick is rolling with the Celtics.

“I like the way they match up pretty much everywhere. I’m expecting a pretty full, healthy roster from the Celtics here. This is not the kind of game that I would expect them to take off. I think considering how that game went down against the Cavaliers, this is kind of a full heart perform opportunity here for our Celtics… Basically, any minute that Jokic is off the floor, the Celtics have an advantage on a point per possession basis of like .23 points. It’s massive. I think that’s going to be enough to get them across the finish line and ultimately, the fact that they have so many guys that can switch and defend…I think they’re going to be able to do a decent job of kind of making sure the worst guy on the floor is the guy that gets the shot off (for Denver). Give me the Celtics anything plus money in Denver against the Nuggets.”

Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Boston as well but is looking at Jayson Tatum props.

“Rather than picking a side in this game. I’ll probably be attacking Jayson Tatum. I think Tatum is going to be very, very aggressive. When he sat out in the third quarter of that Cavs’ game, Jaylen Brown took over and when Jalen Brown takes over the Celtics I feel like weird things are bound to happen if Tatum is not on the floor…I certainly think Tatum is going to have…a 30 piece, 30 McNugget as we like to call it seems likely to happen.”

This is must-watch TV for NBA fans and bettors alike.