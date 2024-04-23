Brunson, DiVincenzo hit back-to-back 3s, Knicks beat 76ers with late flurry

It was 27 seconds of vintage 2024 Tom Thibodeau Knicks.

A Kyle Lowry free throw put the 76ers up by five with 47.3 left in the game, they were that close to tying up their first-round series at 1-1. Then the Knicks happened: Jalen Brunson hit a leaning 3-pointer, the Knicks swarmed the inbounds pass making it difficult and Josh Hart ultimately stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey, the ball went to Donte DiVincenzo who missed, but Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the offensive board, kicked it out to DiVincenzo again, and suddenly the Knicks were up by 1 and Madison Square Garden was rocking.

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3'S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥



13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

The 76ers had their chances to get the lead back. Tyrese Maxey got a head of steam from the backcourt and drove the lane, but Hartenstein blocked the shot. OG Anunuoby sank a free throw to get the lead to 3, but that left time for one final Philadelphia 3 to force OT — Maxey tried to create space, couldn’t, kicked it to Joel Embiid who was forced to jack up a quick deep 3 that missed, and that was the ball game.

New York wins 104-101 to take a 2-0 series lead against the 76ers and the series shifts to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

