Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Monday’s game with groin injury, won’t return

Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his groin just three minutes before halftime in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The nine-time All-Star appeared to tweak something earlier in the game but had played through it. Then, with 3:16 left in the second half, he attempted a layup through contact and missed. As soon as he landed, he winced in pain but was able to get down the court to commit a foul on defense. He immediately walked off the court and into the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo started grabbing at his groin as soon as he went down on that last attempt at the rim.



He hobbled down the floor, committed a quick foul and immediately walked off the floor and into the locker room. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 18, 2025

It’s too early to have any firm timeline on how long Antetokounmpo could be out, but the way that he was unable to run and the quickness with which he left the court and headed to the locker room are not positive signs. Even groin injuries that don’t appear significant at first, like the one suffered by Magic forward Paolo Banchero last week, can lead to at least a week’s absence. Teams also tend to be more cautious with stars like Antetokounmpo, especially this early in the season, as we saw with the Spurs deciding to hold Victor Wembanyama out for 2-3 weeks with a calf strain.

Antetokounmpo was in the middle of another solid performance on Monday, posting 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 13 minutes on 6-10 shooting from the field. On the season, the 30-year-old is 2nd in the NBA in points per game with 32.6, while also averaging 11.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks for the Bucks.

Milwaukee started the second half with Jericho Sims in the lineup for Antetokounmpo. That was the first time Sims had entered the game on Monday, and the 27-year-old came into the game averaging 1.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 6.8 minutes per game on the season. If Antetokounmpo were to miss an extended period of time, it remains to be seen how Milwaukee would try to plug the hole in their lineup, but his loss would be close to an insurmountable one.