Celtics’ Jaylen Brown discusses dealing with anxiety, depression: ‘I’ve been to some very dark places’

Jaylen Brown will be in a different kind of spotlight heading into a new season — but when given the chance this week he turned that spotlight on an issue a lot of people are dealing with, mental health struggles.

In an honest and candid interview with the School of Hard Knocks and posted on Instagram, Brown opened up about his struggles with mental health.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety, even depression. I’ve been to some very dark places. But I feel like those dark places have allowed my light to shine.”

Brown joins a growing list of current and former players who have talked about their struggles with mental health as players. That includes DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, who have been at the forefront of the discussion. Brown was asked for his advice for people who feel like they are at rock bottom.

“I would say it’s okay. Never let anyone break your spirit. Everybody is going to deal with adversity at some point... Even plants struggle to get sunlight.”

Brown also credited his faith in helping him deal with issues.

Brown’s role with the Celtics will change this year. He is a four-time All-Star and NBA Finals MVP who was critical in helping the Celtics hang banner No. 18. However, with Jayson Tatum out for most or all of next season with a torn Achilles, Brown becomes the No. 1 option and the guy at the top of the scouting report, and that will be different. The Celtics, as currently constructed, will not be a contender next season, as management prioritizes saving money against the luxury tax with plans to retool and come back strong when Tatum returns at full strength in the 2026-27 season.