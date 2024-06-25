 Skip navigation
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis to undergo foot surgery, out for Lithuania’s Olympic qualifying games

  
Published June 25, 2024 12:23 PM
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics warms up before Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericksat TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Despite a serious foot and ankle injury, Kristaps Porzingis found a way to be on the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, helping the Celtics close out their 18th championship — but he wasn’t totally sure how he did it.

“I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to play, if I’m going to play. But my mindset was always, I’m going to try to find a way how I can manage this,” a champagne-soaked Porzingis said after the Celtics won. “And, yeah, somehow I got it going for this game. A lot of it was for sure like the adrenaline from just playing at the Garden and playing in front of our fans and having that opportunity to close it out.”

That adrenaline has worn off and now Porzingis will undergo surgery to repair the torn medial retinaculum, which allowed a dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon. The Celtics announced the surgery.

This will prevent Porzingis from participating in Lithuania’s attempt to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the Puerto Rico Qualifying tournament next week.

Lithuania still rolls out NBA big men Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas as well as a quality young point guard in Rokas Jokubaitis (the Knicks own his NBA rights but he has been playing for Barcelona the past few years). They are in a tough six-team qualifying group with Mexico, Côte d’Ivoire, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain and the host Puerto Rico. Only one of those teams will advance to the Paris Olympics.

If Lithuania returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2016, they will have to do it without Porzingis.

