Chicago officially rules out Jaden Ivey, Jalen Smith for remainder of season

Knee pain has slowed Jaden Ivey all season. He wasn’t as quick or explosive, his shot was off, and in Detroit he went from averaging 17.6 points a game the season before to 8.2. At the trade deadline, the Pistons sent Ivey to Chicago, where he played in just four games before the team shut him down.

Now the Bulls have officially announced they have shut Ivey and Jalen Smith down for the season. With Chicago not headed to the postseason and more focused on the draft, this isn’t a surprise.

With Ivey, the Bulls said the 24-year-old guard “has been managing left knee pain, will continue rehabilitation and miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.”

Smith has been in and out of the lineup due to a right calf issue, and the team announced he “reaggravated his right calf during Wednesday’s game at the Philadelphia 76ers, will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.” Smith is under contract next season for $9.4 million and is expected to be back with the Bulls.

Ivey’s situation is a little more complicated. The No. 5 pick out of Purdue is in the final year of his rookie deal, making $10.1 million. Chicago can make an $8.8 million qualifying offer to him, making Ivey a restricted free agent, then the sides could try to negotiate a longer-term deal. However, if the Bulls have enough concerns about his health, they don’t have to make that offer, and Ivey would become a free agent.

Heading into a summer where a lot of roster changes are expected in Chicago, Ivey’s future seems uncertain.

