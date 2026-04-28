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NBA Playoff Highlights

Damon Jones pleads guilty in federal gambling probe; Terry Rozier to face additional charges

  
Published April 28, 2026 01:50 PM

Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones plead guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the first person to change their plea to guilty in the sweeping federal indictments unsealed last year that led to more than 30 arrests.

That came a day after prosecutors said another player named in those indictments, former Miami player Terry Rozier, faces additional charges, including that he “solicited and accepted a bribe,” reports Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

In a pre-written statement read at his plea change hearing, Jones admitted he used “insider information that I obtained as a result of my relationships as a former player,” saying the goal of the wide-ranging conspiracy was to use this information to profit on bets made at sports books.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the court, my family, my peers and also the National Basketball Association,” Jones said, according to the Associated Press.

Traditionally, a change in plea like this — usually accompanied by a request by the prosecutor for a reduced sentence — comes after the defendant cooperates with investigators and prosecutors. Jones is set to be sentenced next January, and the sentencing guidelines for conspiracy to commit wire fraud call for 21-27 months in prison (about two years).

Jones was arrested and charged in both prongs of the federal probe, one about using insider information to place bets, and one about mafia-sponsored, rigged poker games. Jones pled guilty to charges in both cases on Tuesday.

Rozier was arrested as part of the insider information indictments, while former Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested as part of the alleged poker scam. Both men have pled not guilty and have not changed their pleas.

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