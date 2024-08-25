Danilo Gallinari not headed to Europe (yet), holding out for another NBA contract

Danilo Gallinari is looking for one more NBA contract.

The 6'10" floor-spacing four is a free agent after spending last season with the Wizards, Pistons (who waived him), and the Bucks. Overall, he averaged 5.7 points a game and shot 32.3% from 3 last season, after missing all of the 2022-23 season recovering from a torn ACL. At age 36, is there an offer waiting?

Gallinari discussed this with Italy’s La Repubblica (hat tip BasketNews).

“A return to Italy? Not yet,” Gallinari said.

“There is still time for [me in] the market, anything can happen at any time. Miami? It’s not my time yet, there are other free agents and we’ll decide later. It could be anywhere, as long as it’s a competitive franchise,” said Gallinari.

Gallinari got buckets and helped weaker teams in Washington and Detroit last season, but was used sparingly in Milwaukee last season until injuries hit the team hard in the playoffs, and he was forced into a larger role (when he played better than expected). What was clear through all of this is that Gallinari lost a step following his ACL injury, which made it a rough fit in Milwaukee, already an older team that needed athleticism more than another slower veteran.

Injuries and other situations could open up a roster spot, and maybe Gallinari will get a call. However, he is already doing his preseason workouts with Treviglio, a Serie B team in Italy, and the chances of staying in his native country and playing there this season seem to be increasing. Gallinari can afford to wait that out.