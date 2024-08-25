 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day Four - St Andrews
2024 AIG Women’s Open final-round recap: Fantastic finale playing out at St. Andrews
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-POLE VAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 10th time
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Former Open champion I.K. Kim announces surprise retirement after Sunday’s round at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240825.jpg
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
oly24_atmpv_duplantis_240825.jpg
Duplantis breaks world record for win at Silesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day Four - St Andrews
2024 AIG Women’s Open final-round recap: Fantastic finale playing out at St. Andrews
TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-POLE VAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 10th time
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Former Open champion I.K. Kim announces surprise retirement after Sunday’s round at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240825.jpg
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
oly24_atmpv_duplantis_240825.jpg
Duplantis breaks world record for win at Silesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Danilo Gallinari not headed to Europe (yet), holding out for another NBA contract

  
Published August 25, 2024 01:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 3: /Danilo Gallinari #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 3, 2024 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

NBAE via Getty Images

Danilo Gallinari is looking for one more NBA contract.

The 6'10" floor-spacing four is a free agent after spending last season with the Wizards, Pistons (who waived him), and the Bucks. Overall, he averaged 5.7 points a game and shot 32.3% from 3 last season, after missing all of the 2022-23 season recovering from a torn ACL. At age 36, is there an offer waiting?

Gallinari discussed this with Italy’s La Repubblica (hat tip BasketNews).

“A return to Italy? Not yet,” Gallinari said.

“There is still time for [me in] the market, anything can happen at any time. Miami? It’s not my time yet, there are other free agents and we’ll decide later. It could be anywhere, as long as it’s a competitive franchise,” said Gallinari.

Gallinari got buckets and helped weaker teams in Washington and Detroit last season, but was used sparingly in Milwaukee last season until injuries hit the team hard in the playoffs, and he was forced into a larger role (when he played better than expected). What was clear through all of this is that Gallinari lost a step following his ACL injury, which made it a rough fit in Milwaukee, already an older team that needed athleticism more than another slower veteran.

Injuries and other situations could open up a roster spot, and maybe Gallinari will get a call. However, he is already doing his preseason workouts with Treviglio, a Serie B team in Italy, and the chances of staying in his native country and playing there this season seem to be increasing. Gallinari can afford to wait that out.

Mentions
Danilo Gallinari.png Danilo Gallinari Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks