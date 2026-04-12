Doc Rivers: Bucks don’t have roster to contend with Giannis Antetokounmpo, ‘That puts him in a tough spot’

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ season finale on Sunday. The team has ruled him out due to a knee hyperextension and bone bruise that has sidelined him for nearly a month. Antetokounmpo had hoped to play a game this season with his two brothers.

That ends what may have been Bucks fans’ final chance to see Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee uniform because a split appears all but inevitable this offseason. Current Bucks coach Doc Rivers talked about that on the Dan Patrick Show last week (hat tip Hoopshype).

“What does Giannis want?. Oh, boy. Um, I don’t know. Uh, and we talk probably more than anyone. Um, you know, Dan, it’s a tough one because he has done such a great job here in Milwaukee, right? And yet he still wants to win a title. And clearly we have to do a better job here with our roster to make that even look like a possibility. And if we can’t do that, then he’s going to look outward. And so I think that’s a two-fold answer. I think one, if we had all the pieces here, I have no doubt he’d want to stay here. But we don’t. And so that puts him in a tough spot.”

Marques Johnson, the legendary Bucks player and color analyst for the team’s local broadcast, was more direct speaking with Essentially Sports at the Wooden Awards (Johnson was the award’s first winner).

“It is as toxic as it appears. It’s just a bad situation. Doc Rivers talked about it. I’m not speaking out of turn. He talked about going public about the fact that Giannis was healthy enough to play and the team was holding him back. I didn’t like that part about it...

It’s too messy right now. So right now, he wants to play on the same court with his two other brothers. I say, ‘Let him do it.’ He’s done enough. He deserves that moment...

“You just go down this rabbit hole of resentment, retribution and revenge. From a business standpoint, if you’re trying to attract a free agent and they look at how they treated Giannis, they might think they did him dirty. We don’t want that.”

This offseason — and very likely before the 2026 NBA Draft on June 24 — the Bucks and Antetokounmpo will sit and discuss their future together. The expectation in league circles is that Antetokounmpo will tell them he will not sign an extension with the team, and the sides should part ways, and with that, the Antetokounmpo trade talk will heat up again. What teams throw their hats into the ring remains to be seen — and the playoffs will have something to say about that — but expect a lot of bidders. And a lot of drama.