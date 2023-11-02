Draymond Green says Warriors chemistry was “horses***" last season, much better now

Comeback victories with game-winning shots put everyone in a good mood.

Such was the case around the Warriors last night after Klay Thompson’s 15-foot jumper buried the Kings. Golden State is off to a 4-1 start and Draymond Green said the chemistry around the team this year compared to last is night and day.

Last year was horses--t. It was hard to come to work."



Draymond didn't mince words comparing last year's chemistry to this year's team 😅 pic.twitter.com/1uhIcWgig7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

“Last year we had an awful team as far as chemistry goes — pathetic. You look at last year and say, ‘Ah man, this team hasn’t lost a Western Conference series under Steve Kerr.’ And then it happens. The big reason why is our chemistry sucked... Last year was horses***. It was hard to come to work...

“This year, you see the joy on guys’ faces when they come in the building. You got guys staying over two or three hours after, just sitting around talking, getting here two or three hours early just to be here. You start to see that and be like, OK, this is a group that likes being together.”

Do you want to tell Green why, or should I?

At the heart of the Warriors’ chemistry issues last season was Green punching Jordan Poole during a training camp practice. Green admitted that lingered over the team all the way through the playoffs, when the Warriors were bounced by the Lakers in the second round. This offseason, Poole was traded to Washington and the Warriors brought in a veteran in Chris Paul. It has worked. Stephen Curry agreed with Green about this season and said they work they put in this summer was the key.

Steph explains how the Warriors’ camaraderie built this summer has translated to early-season success pic.twitter.com/uI2n9kH6yx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

Klay Thompson had a more direct answer: winning solves all.

"Winning solves all."



Klay shuts down the notion that the Dubs had poor chemistry last season pic.twitter.com/N6mtGX2aVQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

Whatever they think of the chemistry, it’s working, the Warriors look sharp to start the season — Curry does not look like he’s lost a step at age 35 and CP3 has made the bench unit respectable. The Warriors are in a good place.

And as long as they keep winning it will feel that way.