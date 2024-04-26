 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Defending champion Sabalenka advances at Madrid Open with a 3-set win over Linette
Rafael Nadal
Nadal cruises to straight-set win over American teenager in first round of Madrid Open
Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_penixv2_240426.jpg
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Defending champion Sabalenka advances at Madrid Open with a 3-set win over Linette
Rafael Nadal
Nadal cruises to straight-set win over American teenager in first round of Madrid Open
Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_penixv2_240426.jpg
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giannis Antetokounmpo officially out for Game 3 vs. Pacers, plus injury updates on Zion, more

  
Published April 26, 2024 01:41 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Apr 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) watches from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

While coach Doc Rivers says he is getting closer, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not making his 2024 playoff debut on Friday. The Bucks have officially listed him as out for this game with the calf strain that has sidelined him throughout this first-round series against the Pacers.

Doc Rivers has said Antetokounmpo is improving but is vague about a possible return date, here is his quote from Thursday via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He’s getting close,” Rivers said. “But, I don’t know what that even means. I’m being honest. I saw him moving around and in my mind I said he’s getting close. Does that mean a day, four days? I’m not sure.”

The bigger question for the Bucks in Game 3 is the status of Khris Middleton, who sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Game 2. The three-time All-Star is listed as questionable for Friday and will be a game-time decision. If Middleton and Antetokounmpo are out, a lot more falls on Damian Lillard’s shoulders in what will be a critical Game 3.

Here’s an update on some other significant injuries around the playoffs:

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that while Zion Williamson hopes to return to the postseason from a strained hamstring, the Pelicans would need to reach the second round for that to happen. New Orleans trails Oklahoma City 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.

• Kawhi Leonard’s knee reportedly responded well to playing 35 minutes in his first playoff game after missing more than three weeks with inflammation in said knee, coach Tyronn Lue said. Leonard is expected to play in Game 3.

• The Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for Game 3 against the Clippers after spraining his ankle in Game 2. There is no timeline for his return but coach Jason Kidd said he would be re-evaluated in a few days. Daniel Gafford, who injured his back in Game 2, is a game-time decision for Game 3.

• The status of Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game 3, is not yet known for Game 4 on Sunday against the Knicks.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Khris Middleton.png Khris Middleton Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Zion Williamson.png Zion Williamson