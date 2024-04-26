Giannis Antetokounmpo officially out for Game 3 vs. Pacers, plus injury updates on Zion, more

While coach Doc Rivers says he is getting closer, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not making his 2024 playoff debut on Friday. The Bucks have officially listed him as out for this game with the calf strain that has sidelined him throughout this first-round series against the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out for today’s game. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 26, 2024

Doc Rivers has said Antetokounmpo is improving but is vague about a possible return date, here is his quote from Thursday via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He’s getting close,” Rivers said. “But, I don’t know what that even means. I’m being honest. I saw him moving around and in my mind I said he’s getting close. Does that mean a day, four days? I’m not sure.”

The bigger question for the Bucks in Game 3 is the status of Khris Middleton, who sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Game 2. The three-time All-Star is listed as questionable for Friday and will be a game-time decision. If Middleton and Antetokounmpo are out, a lot more falls on Damian Lillard’s shoulders in what will be a critical Game 3.

Here’s an update on some other significant injuries around the playoffs:

• Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that while Zion Williamson hopes to return to the postseason from a strained hamstring, the Pelicans would need to reach the second round for that to happen. New Orleans trails Oklahoma City 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.

• Kawhi Leonard’s knee reportedly responded well to playing 35 minutes in his first playoff game after missing more than three weeks with inflammation in said knee, coach Tyronn Lue said. Leonard is expected to play in Game 3.

• The Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for Game 3 against the Clippers after spraining his ankle in Game 2. There is no timeline for his return but coach Jason Kidd said he would be re-evaluated in a few days. Daniel Gafford, who injured his back in Game 2, is a game-time decision for Game 3.

• The status of Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game 3, is not yet known for Game 4 on Sunday against the Knicks.