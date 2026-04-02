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Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke arrested in Arkansas for speeding, possession of a controlled substance

  
Published April 1, 2026 10:14 PM

Memphis forward Brandon Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday on charges that included possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in excess of the speed limit.

“I’m aware of the report, but don’t have any comments,” Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said prior to his team’s game in New York, via the Associated Press.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Department booked Clarke on charges of improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and fleeing in a vehicle exceeding the speed limit. In Arkansas, the difference between possession and trafficking of a controlled substance is about the amount of the drug the suspect is found with. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reached out to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department but they refused to comment on the arrest.

Clarke played in just two games this season, missing the start of the season following right knee surgery, then straining his right calf just two games into his return. Last week, the Grizzlies ruled him out for the season.

Injuries have slowed Clarke’s career in recent years. He was fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and was a quality big man off the bench for the Grizzlies for a few years earlier this decade (earning a little Sixth Man of the Year recognition in 2022). However, in 2024 he played in just six games, he bounced back with 64 last season until he injured his knee, then came the two games this season.

Clarke, in his seventh NBA season out of Gonzaga, is under contract for $12.5 million this season and next.

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MEM_Clarke_Brandon.jpg Brandon Clarke