Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. suffers ‘low-grade hamstring strain,’ will be ready for season opener

  
Published October 2, 2024 08:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies Classic Edition Jersey Shoot with Jaren Jackson Jr.

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait in the classic edition jersey on September 10, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

No team was more ravaged by injuries last season than the Memphis Grizzlies. Steven Adams missed the entire season, Ja Morant played just nine games (he lost 48 games to a shoulder injury and 25 to suspension), Marcus Smart played in just 20 games, Desmond Bane played in just half the team’s games, and nobody on the roster played more than 66 — the Grizzlies were never healthy. It was reflected in their 27-win season.

So you can understand why Memphis fans are a little sensitive to injury news to key players. Fortunately, this appears to be not that bad.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has suffered what coach Taylor Jenkins called a ‘low grade’ hamstring strain and will miss some of training camp but should be ready by the season, as reported by Demichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal.

The Grizzlies should be cautious, Jackson Jr. is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a critical part of the Memphis rotation. This is not something the team wants to linger into the season.

A healthy Grizzlies team — now with 7'4" rookie Zach Edey in Adams’ spot in the paint — will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the West this season. Will they return to the 50-win team they were before the rash of injuries last season? How big a threat are they to the teams at the top of the conference? It’s going to be a wild ride... if they can just stay on the court.

