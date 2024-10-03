Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. suffers ‘low-grade hamstring strain,’ will be ready for season opener

No team was more ravaged by injuries last season than the Memphis Grizzlies. Steven Adams missed the entire season, Ja Morant played just nine games (he lost 48 games to a shoulder injury and 25 to suspension), Marcus Smart played in just 20 games, Desmond Bane played in just half the team’s games, and nobody on the roster played more than 66 — the Grizzlies were never healthy. It was reflected in their 27-win season.

So you can understand why Memphis fans are a little sensitive to injury news to key players. Fortunately, this appears to be not that bad.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has suffered what coach Taylor Jenkins called a ‘low grade’ hamstring strain and will miss some of training camp but should be ready by the season, as reported by Demichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury is a low-grade strain, per Taylor Jenkins.



He called it very good news. No concern for the season opener at this point. Grizzlies will still be cautious — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) October 2, 2024

The Grizzlies should be cautious, Jackson Jr. is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a critical part of the Memphis rotation. This is not something the team wants to linger into the season.

A healthy Grizzlies team — now with 7'4" rookie Zach Edey in Adams’ spot in the paint — will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the West this season. Will they return to the 50-win team they were before the rash of injuries last season? How big a threat are they to the teams at the top of the conference? It’s going to be a wild ride... if they can just stay on the court.