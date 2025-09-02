Hall of Fame coach George Raveling dies at 88 from cancer

Hall of Famer George Raveling, who coached at Washington State, Iowa and USC, but whose influence was much broader — including on Michael Jordan’s Nike deal — has died at the age of 88 due to cancer, his family announced Tuesday.

It is with deep sadness and unimaginable pain that we share the passing of our beloved “Coach,” George Henry Raveling. pic.twitter.com/LGWQubvI3V — George Raveling (@GeorgeRaveling) September 2, 2025

Raveling was a “coach’s coach” and part of a trailblazing initial wave of black basketball coaches at predominantly white universities. Raveling was widely respected throughout the basketball world and found success at every stop on his coaching journey.

That respect landed him on the USA Basketball coaching staffs for the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics. It was at those 1984 games when Raveling grew close to Michael Jordan and his family. It was Raveling who introduced Jordan to Sonny Vaccaro at Nike and helped convince Jordan to sign with the Oregon company in a move that ultimately transformed the basketball shoe industry. Jordan has said multiple times since then that it was Raveling, more than Vaccaro, who convinced him to sign with Nike. In the movie “Air” about Nike’s pursuit and signing of Jordan, Marlon Wayans portrayed Raveling.

JUST IN: Michael Jordan’s statement on the passing of George Raveling. pic.twitter.com/yPLAnjxcNp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 2, 2025

Raveling also famously owned the original copy of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Raveling was working security at the 1963 March on Washington and was near King during the speech. As Raveling tells it, he simply asked King for the speech as he was walking off the stage, and King smiled and handed it over. Raveling held on to the speech (which he had framed to protect it) until he donated it to his alma mater, Villanova, a few years ago.

USA Basketball celebrates the life & legacy of two-time Olympic basketball assistant coach George Raveling.



George was a trusted friend & advisor to USA Basketball & he will be missed.



Our condolences to the Raveling family & all of George's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ATJjUD1zgD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 2, 2025

Raveling played his college ball at Villanova between 1957 and 1960, averaging 12.3 points and 14.6 rebounds a game over his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors — in the eighth round, when the NBA draft used to go that deep — but never suited up in the NBA.

“The finest human being, inspiring mentor, most loyal alum and a thoughtful loving friend,” Jay Wright, who coached Villanova to two national championships, posted on X. “Coach Raveling lived his life for others, His heart was restless and kind and now rests In the lord!”

Raveling found his calling as a coach. He racked up a 335-293 as a head coach for the Cougars, Hawkeyes and Trojans, taking each program to the NCAA Tournament twice. After coaching, he served as Nike’s director of international basketball for years, flying around the globe to watch and talk to prospects.