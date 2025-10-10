 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Michigan
How to watch No. 15 Michigan vs USC: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 7 matchup
Orion Kerkering
Orion Kerkering’s wild throw ends Phillies’ season in their latest playoff disappointment
Oregon Ducks
No. 7 Indiana visits No. 3 Oregon as Big Ten comes into focus

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mccourtyintr_251010.jpg
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Michigan
How to watch No. 15 Michigan vs USC: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 7 matchup
Orion Kerkering
Orion Kerkering’s wild throw ends Phillies’ season in their latest playoff disappointment
Oregon Ducks
No. 7 Indiana visits No. 3 Oregon as Big Ten comes into focus

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mccourtyintr_251010.jpg
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Hall of Famer, Celtics legend Paul Pierce arrested for alleged DUI

  
Published October 10, 2025 10:45 AM

Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).

The incident occurred the night of Oct. 7, officials from the California Highway Patrol told reporters from NBC Los Angeles. Traffic had been stopped on the northbound 101 Freeway through the San Fernando Valley due to a three-car accident, according to the CHP, and NBCLA can tell the story from there:

As lanes reopened, CHP officers saw a Range Rover stopped in traffic lanes south of the crash scene near Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, the agency said.

“When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel,” the CHP said in a statement. “Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.”

Pierce, 47, was cited and ultimately released, according to the CHP.

Pierce was raised in the Los Angeles area and attended Inglewood High School, just down the street from the Forum, where the Lakers used to play. He went on to college in Kansas, was drafted No. 10 by the Celtics in 1998, and went on to play 15 seasons for the Celtics, helping them win a championship in 2008. For his career, Pierce averaged 19.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, eventually being elected to the Hall of Fame and having his number retired by the Celtics.