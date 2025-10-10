Hall of Famer, Celtics legend Paul Pierce arrested for alleged DUI

Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).

The incident occurred the night of Oct. 7, officials from the California Highway Patrol told reporters from NBC Los Angeles. Traffic had been stopped on the northbound 101 Freeway through the San Fernando Valley due to a three-car accident, according to the CHP, and NBCLA can tell the story from there:

As lanes reopened, CHP officers saw a Range Rover stopped in traffic lanes south of the crash scene near Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, the agency said.

“When officers approached, they found the driver, later identified as Paul Pierce, asleep at the wheel,” the CHP said in a statement. “Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.”

Pierce, 47, was cited and ultimately released, according to the CHP.

Pierce was raised in the Los Angeles area and attended Inglewood High School, just down the street from the Forum, where the Lakers used to play. He went on to college in Kansas, was drafted No. 10 by the Celtics in 1998, and went on to play 15 seasons for the Celtics, helping them win a championship in 2008. For his career, Pierce averaged 19.7 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, eventually being elected to the Hall of Fame and having his number retired by the Celtics.