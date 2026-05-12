Jason Collins, 13-year NBA veteran and first player to come out as gay while playing, has died at 47

Jason Collins, the 13-year NBA veteran player — who is more famous as the first pro athlete to come out as gay while still playing in any major American sports league — has died at age 47, his family has announced.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family announced in a statement, mentioning the brain tumor he has been battling for years. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.

“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.”

Collins had an impressive NBA career. He and his twin brother Jarron Collins first came to prominence when they dominated Southern California high-school basketball together at Harvard-Westlake — having twin 7-foot future NBA players on a high school team wins a lot of games — before choosing to attend Stanford together. There, the Collins brothers helped lead the Cardinal to the Elite Eight one season and the Final Four the next.

Jason Collins was selected No. 18 by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft, but was traded on draft night in the deal that also brought Richard Jefferson to the New Jersey Nets. Just a couple of years later, in 2003, he was the starting center on a Nets team led by Jason Kidd that reached the NBA Finals.

Collins earned a reputation as a physical, rock-solid defensive center whom opponents and teammates respected. He went on to play 13 NBA seasons for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards. His reputation was that of a “pro’s pro” and the kind of player that coaches and GMs wanted in their locker rooms.

However, for many — especially casual fans or people who don’t follow sports at all — he is remembered as the first person to come out as gay while playing in a major professional American sports league. Here is what he wrote at the time:

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay. I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’ If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

After retiring from playing, Collins served as an NBA ambassador for years, representing the league around the globe at events and ceremonies.

As he was with his sexual orientation, Collins was very public with his diagnosis of glioblastoma, a very aggressive form of cancer in the brain. He talked about his treatment plans, trying to balance fighting the disease and quality of life.

Collins is survived by his husband, Brunson Green, parents Portia and Paul Collins, and brother, Jarron Collins, who has served as an assistant coach in the NBA, most recently with the New Orleans Pelicans.