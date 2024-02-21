Jayson Tatum on becoming the face of the league: ‘I feel like it’s mine to take’

Right now, LeBron James is the face of the NBA. If you want to argue that’s become Stephen Curry, especially with younger generations, there’s a case to be made. Maybe Kevin Durant could slip into that discussion.

But LeBron is 39, while both Durant and Curry are 35 — they are all approaching the sunset of their careers. Who is the next “face of the NBA?”

Jayson Tatum believes it can be him, as he told Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“I feel like it’s mine to take,” Tatum said. “I do feel like, if we win a championship, it would be more distinguished and clear. But I understand I’m in that shortlist for sure.”

LeBron, Curry and Durant have a few more years left, but the next group is lining up for their turn. There are a few unofficial criteria.

Tatum checks the box of being an MVP-level player, but that is just the start. He is right that winning a championship helps. But beyond that, it takes a magnetic personality and someone who wants the spotlight — Tim Duncan had the rings and a resume he could stack right next to Kobe Bryant’s, but Duncan didn’t seek that spotlight. He was never going to be the face of the league.

Who will be? Tatum is making his case. Giannis Antetokounmpo may already be in that top group, or at least near the front of the line with Tatum. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can join the club with a couple more elite years and the Thunder contending for a title. Anthony Edwards has the personality, will his game reach those heights, and can the Timberwolves win at a high enough level? Ja Morant took a step back this year (on and off the court), but his being in the mix is not out of the question.

Then there is Victor Wembanyama, who in a few years when LeBron and Curry walk away could be the best player in the league, he’s got the personality, it’s just a matter of the Spurs climbing up to the top of the league. It feels like, at some point, he will be the face of the league.

Tatum wants his turn in the role, first.