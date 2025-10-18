 Skip navigation
Top News

Championship Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4
Shohei Ohtani hits 3 homers, dominates on mound in Dodgers’ clinching 5-1 NLCS win over Brewers
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Norm Benning truck Talladega.jpg
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joel Embiid puts up 14 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds in 18 minutes in preseason debut for 76ers

  
Published October 18, 2025 03:11 AM

It was just 18 minutes of a preseason game, but it was a good sign for 76ers fans.

In those 18 minutes against Minnesota, Joel Embiid made his preseason debut — he has not played since surgery on his left knee last April — Embiid put up 14 points, with seven boards and eight dimes.

Embiid is expected to play next Wednesday, Oct. 22, when the 76ers tip off their season against the Boston Celtics. While Embiid is going to start the season on a minutes limit and not be playing back-to-backs, what he did in the 18 preseason minutes was a reminder of his value. If Philly is going to make any noise in the East this season, it is going to need a relatively healthy Embiid making an impact, as well as getting Paul George back healthy soon (he will not play in the season opener but is practicing 5-on-5 and is nearing a return).

In his final preseason game before his rookie season, VJ Edgecombe showed why he could make plenty of noise this season, putting up 26 points.

Philadelphia won the game, 126-110. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 27 points.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor Media Day VJ Edgecombe Paul George.png Paul George