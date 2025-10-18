Joel Embiid puts up 14 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds in 18 minutes in preseason debut for 76ers
It was just 18 minutes of a preseason game, but it was a good sign for 76ers fans.
In those 18 minutes against Minnesota, Joel Embiid made his preseason debut — he has not played since surgery on his left knee last April — Embiid put up 14 points, with seven boards and eight dimes.
A return to remember for Joel Embiid tonight 🔔— NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025
14 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/AgnSIryKGn
Embiid is expected to play next Wednesday, Oct. 22, when the 76ers tip off their season against the Boston Celtics. While Embiid is going to start the season on a minutes limit and not be playing back-to-backs, what he did in the 18 preseason minutes was a reminder of his value. If Philly is going to make any noise in the East this season, it is going to need a relatively healthy Embiid making an impact, as well as getting Paul George back healthy soon (he will not play in the season opener but is practicing 5-on-5 and is nearing a return).
In his final preseason game before his rookie season, VJ Edgecombe showed why he could make plenty of noise this season, putting up 26 points.
No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe showed out in front of the Philly crowd 📈— NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025
26 PTS (11 in 4Q)
6 REB
3 AST
5 STL
W pic.twitter.com/nxGIunOuLc
Philadelphia won the game, 126-110. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 27 points.