Joel Embiid puts up 14 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds in 18 minutes in preseason debut for 76ers

It was just 18 minutes of a preseason game, but it was a good sign for 76ers fans.

In those 18 minutes against Minnesota, Joel Embiid made his preseason debut — he has not played since surgery on his left knee last April — Embiid put up 14 points, with seven boards and eight dimes.

A return to remember for Joel Embiid tonight 🔔



14 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/AgnSIryKGn — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025

Embiid is expected to play next Wednesday, Oct. 22, when the 76ers tip off their season against the Boston Celtics. While Embiid is going to start the season on a minutes limit and not be playing back-to-backs, what he did in the 18 preseason minutes was a reminder of his value. If Philly is going to make any noise in the East this season, it is going to need a relatively healthy Embiid making an impact, as well as getting Paul George back healthy soon (he will not play in the season opener but is practicing 5-on-5 and is nearing a return).

In his final preseason game before his rookie season, VJ Edgecombe showed why he could make plenty of noise this season, putting up 26 points.

No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe showed out in front of the Philly crowd 📈



26 PTS (11 in 4Q)

6 REB

3 AST

5 STL

W pic.twitter.com/nxGIunOuLc — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025

Philadelphia won the game, 126-110. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 27 points.