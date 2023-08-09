 Skip navigation
Josh Hart reportedly reaches four-year $81 million extension to stay with Knicks

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 9, 2023 05:28 PM
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - NBA

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Josh Hart (3) of the New York Knicks is seen before the Game 5 of NBA second-round playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Josh Hart was the lone Team USA player not to take the court in the American’s route of Puerto Rico Monday. Don’t blame Steve Kerr, this was about keeping the Knicks’ forward healthy and not taking risks until he agreed to and signed a contract extension.

Deal done, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That is the max offer New York could put on the table. This should not be a surprise, Hart sounded like a guy who wanted to stay in New York, just not at a discount. Hart will make just shy of $13 million this season then his new four-year deal starts at $18.1 million — the Knicks paid up but still got their guy for less than 15% of the salary cap.

For that money, the Knicks get a gritty two-way forward who averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds a game off the bench for Tom Thibodeau last season. More than numbers, Hart brings the kind of energy and game the Knicks need if this team is going to take a step forward off last season.

However, first Hart will suit up for Kerr and Team USA, likely starting this weekend in World Cup tune-ups against Spain and Slovenia.

