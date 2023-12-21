 Skip navigation
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson likely done for season, team applies for Disabled Player Exception

  
Published December 20, 2023 11:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-91.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Back on Dec. 8, when Mitchell Robinson had to come out of the game against Boston because of an injured ankle, both he and coach Tom Thibodeau said this wasn’t serious, with Robinson adding, “It’s nothing crazy.” Then, it was announced he would need surgery and would be re-evaluated in a couple of months (likely around the All-Star break).

Now comes word the Knicks have applied for the Disabled Player Exception, meaning he is expected to miss the rest of the season. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

NBA league doctors — not the Knicks team physician — would have to determine that Robinson is done for the season to grant the Disabled Player Exception (DPE). Teams only tend to apply for this when they are sure a player will not return (it is technically possible for them to return still, but it’s very rare).

While the $7.8 million would give the Knicks some flexibility to add a big man to replace Robinson on the roster, it’s not as much as it seems. At $7.8 million, the DPE is half of what Robinson is making this year. Moreover, the Knicks are hard-capped by the Donte DiVincenzo signing and can only spend about $10 million more in total. While the Knicks can undoubtedly get another big man for their money, they will not find one as impactful as Robinson.

Robinson was the anchor of the Knicks’ defense, which was top 10 in the league before his injury but has slipped the past couple of weeks. Robinson is a plus defender and a quality rim protector, plus he’s averaged 5.3 offensive rebounds a game this season and was impacting winning on that end of the court.

Thibodeau started Jericho Sims at center with Mitchell out to keep a bench rotation he liked untouched. However, Sims sprained his ankle against the Lakers Monday and will miss time, meaning a lot falls on the shoulders of Isaiah Hartenstein now.

