Knicks’ Jalen Brunson voted NBA Clutch Player of the Year

  
Published April 23, 2025 08:46 PM

The Knicks were 19-12 in clutch games this season, the fifth-highest winning percentage in the league.

Jalen Brunson was the reason for that (the team was 17-11 in the clutch games he played). Brunson averaged an NBA-best 5.6 points per game in clutch situations (games within five points in the final five minutes). He led the league in clutch field goals made (52), was second in total points (156), and third in total assists (28). Brunson shot 51.5% from the floor in the clutch. For all those reasons, Brunson was named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, as voted on by a global media panel.

Brunson recieved been in the top five in Clutch Player voting each of the past two seasons.

Brunson got 70 first-place votes and was the clear winner, with the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic third and the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards third. The Hawks’ Trae Young and Warriors’ Stephen Curry rounded out the top five vote getters.

