IndyCar: Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber points, results: Team Penske earns redemptive 1-2 with Scott McLaughlin, Will Power
GMREsmHWAAAOSTF.jpeg
Freshmen lead No. 1 Auburn past No. 2 Vanderbilt in SEC final
GOLF: MAY 15 PGA - AT&T Byron Nelson
How to watch the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_indy_thirdplaceintv_240428.jpg
Lundqvist 'extremely happy' to make Barber podium
nbc_indy_secondplaceintv_240428.jpg
Power: Team Penske's 1-2 win was 'hard-fought'
nbc_indy_barberrace_240428.jpg
Highlights: Indy Grand Prix at Barber

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_indy_thirdplaceintv_240428.jpg
Lundqvist ‘extremely happy’ to make Barber podium
nbc_indy_secondplaceintv_240428.jpg
Power: Team Penske’s 1-2 win was ‘hard-fought’
nbc_indy_barberrace_240428.jpg
Highlights: Indy Grand Prix at Barber

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Legendary Jalen Brunson performance scoring 47 carries Knicks past 76ers into 3-1 series lead

  
Published April 28, 2024 05:13 PM
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is trying. He knows he has to be dominant, the best player on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers to win this series. Despite a knee clearly still slowing him and a mild case of Bell’s Palsy, he is out there and played the entire second half Sunday because Philly falls apart when he is not on the court (a -60 net rating coming into this game).

Jalen Brunson was the dominant best player on the court Sunday and the Knicks are up 3-1 in the series and heading home because of it.

Brunson set a New York franchise record with 47 points in Game 4, dished out 10 assists, and his clutch play late carried the Knicks to a 97-92 win and a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Madison Square Garden where the Knicks can close things out.

New York won Sunday because of their defense, hustle and Brunson. New York’s defense, playing without center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), held Philadelphia to 35.4% shooting for the game and they were 9-of-33 from 3 (27.3%). The 76ers starting guards, Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry, combined to shoot 9-of-27 (33.3%) for the game. As for signs of hustle, New York grabbed 15 offensive rebounds resulting in 21 second-chance points.

Embiid, coming off a dominant 50-point game, scored 22 of his 27 points Sunday in the first and third quarters, when he was freshest coming off a rest. He was 0-of-3 shooting with one point in the fourth quarter, and he was pressing to make things happen. Give OG Anunoby and Precious Achuiwa credit for their defensive effort on Embiid, even not at 100% he came change a game, but New York was able to keep him in relative check.

The 76ers were +1 in the 44 minutes Embiid played, but -6 in the four minutes he sat.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 23 points but needed 21 shots to get there. Kelly Oubre added 19 points. The 76ers got six points total from their bench.

OG Anunoby stepped up as the second scorer behind Brunson with 16 points, but he needed 16 points to get there. Knicks not named Brunson shot 19-of-52 (36.5%) and were 5-of-19 from 3.

Fortunately for New York, they had Brunson and having the best player in the series has made all the difference.

