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Luka Doncic faces one-game suspension after picking up 16th technical foul of season

  
Published March 28, 2026 11:43 AM

Luka Doncic — in the midst of a March where he is averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game — is about to get a mandated one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Unless the technical is rescinded by the league — which happened with Doncic’s last one but is highly unlikely in this case — he will serve his suspension and sit out Monday when the Lakers face the Washington Wizards.

Doncic picked up his 16th technical after a third-quarter exchange with Brooklyn’s Ziaire Williams, and the pair was assessed a double-technical.

"[Williams] was yelling in my face — three times,” Doncic said about the altercation, via the Associated Press. “I just wanted to get out of there. It’s a double tech, of course. What can I say? I didn’t even talk. I just wanted to get out of there. And they said I pushed, my push was ‘exaggerated,’ which [it] was obviously not. And I don’t know what else to tell you.”

The NBA mandates a one-game suspension for any player who reaches 16 technicals in a season. Coach JJ Redick said the Lakers would appeal this technical, but from the video this seems unlikely to be overturned (as the last technical Doncic got was).

Doncic’s play of late has him making an MVP push, with a crowded group at the top including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. Missing a game against a tanking Wizards team, where Doncic could have put up big numbers, does not help that cause.

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