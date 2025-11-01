Luka Doncic returns, picks up right where he left off dropping 44 on Grizzlies in Lakers win

Luka Doncic didn’t miss a beat.

After missing three games with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion, he returned and dropped 44 points, with 12 boards and six assists, on the Memphis Grizzlies, sparking the Lakers to a road win in Memphis.

Luka Dončić in his return to the court tonight:



✨ 44 points

✨ 12 rebounds

✨ 6 assists



Lakers moves to 1-0 in @emirates NBA Cup West Group B play! pic.twitter.com/yMUsm1SVxz — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2025

Doncic has scored 40+ points in all three games he has played this season. The only other NBA player to start the season with three straight 40+ point games is Wilt Chamberlain (twice).

“He just continues to get where he wants to go, and he takes what the defense gives him,” Lakers coach J.J. Redick said, via the Associated Press.

Memphis tried defending him with Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams and rookie Cedric Coward, but Doncic shot 9-of-16 against that group, plus he was drawing fouls and got to the line 13 times on the night. Austin Reaves pitched in 21 points but struggled with his shot, hitting 5-of-14. Jake LaRavia had 13 off the bench for the Lakers, who are now 4-2 on the season.

Ja Morant scored just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting on the night, primarily defended by Marcus Smart. After the game, Morant expressed frustration with the coaching staff, which has him playing less than 30 minutes a night. Every answer he gave was a version of “go ask the coaching staff,” according to reporters. For example, this was one response, via the AP:

“According to them, probably don’t play me, honestly,” Morant said. “That’s basically what the message was. It’s cool.”

Wells and Jock Landale led the Grizzlies with 16 points each. Memphis falls to 3-3 on the season (0-1 in the NBA Cup, as this was a Cup game).

