Mavericks GM expects Luka Doncic will play for Slovenia in Olympic qualifying

  
Published June 21, 2024 06:02 PM
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes after the Mavericks lost the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic understandably didn’t want to talk about Olympic qualifiers.

“I don’t want to talk about what’s next, man. I have some decisions to make,” Doncic said. “I’m just trying to get a little bit healthier.”

With a few days to let emotions calm down, his general manager in Dallas, Nico Harrison, expects him to play, he told reporters on Friday.

Doncic played through a left ankle sprain and sore knees during the final couple of rounds of the playoffs, then suffered a chest bruise during the Finals. That bruise should be fine, but how his ankle and knee feel will determine if Doncic plays.

Expect him out there starting July 2 when Slovenia competes in the Greek Olympic qualifying tournament. One team from the group of Greece (likely with Giannis Antetokounmpo), Croatia, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Egypt and Doncic’s Slovenia will advance to the Paris Olympics. With Doncic, Slovenia has a real chance to advance, they and Greece would be the favorites.

